LAUGHLIN AIR FORCE BASE, Texas — Team XL at Laughlin Air Force Base, along with community partners, welcomed enthusiastic students from Roberto “Bobby” Barrera STEM elementary school for a memorable Career Day event hosted at the Losano Fitness Center on May 22.
The event aimed to provide young students with a firsthand look at various career paths and ignite their curiosity and aspirations for the future.
“The goal and objectives behind Career Day were for students to see different career paths,” said Janette Gomez, school liaison program manager. “Presenters from different careers got to share information on the workplace and the required education and skills. It helps provide a picture to help students make a connection with community partners and potential future career pathways.”
The Career Day brought together professionals from diverse fields across the local community who volunteered to interact with students and share insights into their everyday lives and careers.
The presenters went above and beyond to engage the children’s enthusiasm by organizing interactive displays and activities that allowed the students to have hands-on experiences.
“Aside from a firsthand look at different career pathways, the students experience career exploration,” Gomez said. “This event provided them with an interactive and dynamic learning experience. Additionally, the students get to connect with the community, which not only plays a vital role in the student’s education but gives the students something to remember.”
The students had the opportunity to touch animal pelts from the National Park Service, try on pilot helmets, use air traffic controller binoculars, pet Border Patrol horses, sit in a security forces patrol vehicle and engage in various other interactive activities. The presenters eagerly answered questions, shared their personal experiences, and provided guidance to the young students, helping them visualize the possibilities that lie ahead.
“I think it is very important for young kids to see what they can do when they’re older,” said presenter Capt. Sean Fernando, 47th Operations Group T-1A Jayhawk instructor pilot. “In about third grade, I realized I wanted to be a pilot just by doing things like this Career Day and learning about it in school.”
Through initiatives like Career Day, Laughlin Air Force Base aims to play a pivotal role in nurturing young minds, fostering community engagement, and encouraging the next generation to reach for the stars.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.