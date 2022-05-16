Hospice Circle of Love’s Bereavement Team has a four-session community grief group scheduled to help those who are dealing with the death of a loved one.
Participants often find the groups helpful as they navigate through the grieving process, said Julie Nelson, community relations director.
The meetings will be every Tuesday in June: June 7, 14, 21 and 28. Meetings will be held 5-6 p.m. at the Hospice Circle of Love office, 314 S. 3rd. Participants are encouraged to attend all sessions.
The grief group is free and open to anyone in the community 18 and over who could benefit from the support. Each of the sessions will focus on different aspects of the grieving process. Participants celebrate memories and learn about discovering meaning and purpose for the future. The group gives those attending the opportunity to connect with others who are going through the same types of things.
Anyone who would like to sign up for the grief group can call Hospice Circle of Love Bereavement Coordinator Dr. Matt Miles or Chaplain Gary Miller at (580) 234-2273 to register.
Hospice Circle of Love is a nonprofit organization that helps terminally ill patients and their families Grief groups are one part of the organization’s bereavement program. Hospice Circle of Love has been providing care in Northwest Oklahoma since 1983.
