ENID, Okla. — An exhibit recounting the 1947 Freedom Train will open June 14 with hundreds of rare historical documents and other period pieces.
“The Freedom Train Across the Heart of America” exhibition at The Non-Profit Center, 122 S. Independence, will feature more than 100 objects — historical documents, period artworks, rare photographs of the American Heritage Foundation’s Freedom Train traveling exhibition that toured the United States in 1947-49.
The 1947 Freedom Train was a grand undertaking in production, purpose and scope. It largely was intended to inspire a greater appreciation for the history of the United States and the values of democracy among its people that organizers felt were waning in the years following World War II.
The Freedom Train eventually brought essential documents from American history to people across the country including the U.S. Constitution, Jefferson’s draft of the Declaration of Independence, the Mayflower Compact, the original manuscript of the Star-Spangled Banner, Washington’s Farewell Address, Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address and the Emancipation Proclamation. In all, some 127 documents were selected for display.
The exhibition began its national tour on Sept. 17, 1947, in Philadelphia, marking the 160th anniversary of the signing of the U.S. Constitution. From the start, the Freedom Train was a success. It quickly became a pop culture phenomenon. People in towns and cities across the nation created local productions connected to the train’s arrival.
Nationwide, Freedom Train mania took hold. It seemed that everyone wanted to play a part or have a piece of the action. From comic books and the backs of cereal boxes, to advertisements in newspapers and magazines around the country, the Freedom Train quickly became a national event.
Songwriter Irving Berlin wrote a popular song recorded by Bing Crosby and the Andrews Sisters. Writer Langston Hughes wrote a poem “The Freedom Train,” challenging both the train’s organizers and the nation itself to consider not only the poetry but also the prose of the “self-evident” truths set down in the nation’s founding documents.
Four months into its coast-to-coast schedule, the train toured five cities in Oklahoma, stopping in Enid on Jan. 27, 1948. During the 12-hour stop, thousands of residents endured wind, sleet and snow for a once-in-a-lifetime encounter with American history. The Freedom Train eventually visited more than 300 cities across all 48 states before ending in early 1949.
Admission to today’s exhibition, which runs through January 2023, is free. It will be open 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. select Saturdays.
A sneak preview of the exhibition will be available at the CDSA’s 2022 Wine Tour on Friday, June 10.
