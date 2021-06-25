Enid Beauty College is offering a $3,000 tuition scholarship to a Vance Air Force Base spouse.
Applications are available at the school, 3905 S. La Mesa.
Enid Beauty College has been offering cosmetology training since 1963 and is accredited by the National Accrediting Commission of Cosmetology Arts and Science and the Oklahoma State Board of Cosmetology.
Classes start every seven weeks, and the program can be completed in less than one year. For the admissions department, call (580) 237-6677.
