Doug Melville, great nephew of Gen. Benjamin O. Davis Jr.; Michael Fonseca, president of First Flight Society; and U.S. Air Force Gen. Mark Kelly, commander of Air Combat Command, (from left) unveil Davis’ First Flight Shrine portrait at the 119th Wright Bothers Anniversary of Powered Flight ceremony hosted at the Wright Brothers National Memorial, N.C., on Dec. 17, 2022. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Tech. Sgt. Emili Koonce)