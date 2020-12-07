City officials are warning Enid residents that traffic flow could be affected as contractors continue picking up tree brush debris from the late-October ice storm this week.
On Tuesday and Wednesday, pickup will largely focus on West Chestnut down to Oakwood, as lots of debris is close to the Walmart Neighborhood Market, Assistant City Manager Scott Morris said Monday.
Residents are reminded to stack tree limbs and debris near the curb and away from fire hydrants, mailboxes, trash cans and water meters, according to a city news release.
Workers from Leander, Texas-based TFR Enterprises will add two more trucks Tuesday to the three that began working last week, Morris said in a city of Enid Facebook Live video.
Trucks picked up about 610 tons of brush last week in areas such as west of Hoover from Garriott to Randolph; from Hoover to Van Buren west down Oklahoma; and a section from 10th to 16th, City Manager Jerald Gilbert later said Monday.
Public utilities managers direct pickup on both west and east sides of town simultaneously during the day, Gilbert said.
Morris said the goal is to get most people’s homes clear of debris by Christmas.
“That’ll be helpful for people to enjoy Christmas and Christmas lights without piles and piles of limbs in front of the houses,” he said.
Less than 10 days after the storm five weeks ago, the city emergency-contracted with Brown’s Tree Service, from Topeka, Kan., which focused on debris pickup; and Buy-Rite Services, from Enid, which performed chipping services at the city’s drop-off site on Poplar.
Brown’s picked up nearly 42,000 cubic yards of brush in the first half of November, Gilbert said. The two worked for less than two weeks before the city stopped them to ensure they followed FEMA’s competitive proposal rules for cleanup reimbursement.
A request for proposal then went out for a new contractor, now TFR, which began work Nov. 30.
Work initially was expected to take a month and cost about $500,000, Gilbert had initially told Enid city commissioners on Nov. 3 — with a couple weeks for “wiggle room,” Public Utilities Director David Hunter added.
Gilbert said Monday he underestimated this cost, which is now going to come to more than $1 million.
The city had spent $300,000 on last month’s emergency pickup and chipping services, and $100,000 so far with TFR, whose work is set to last three more weeks, Gilbert said. The RFP the city of Enid submitted included 80% picked up in a 30-day period, he said.
Gilbert said both FEMA and the Oklahoma Emergency Management will visit Enid closer to the end of cleanup to review documentation.
The county must be submitted as a disaster area to federal authorities, who will reimburse the city 75% of cleanup costs once President Trump declares a disaster in Oklahoma, following Gov. Kevin Stitt’s declaration last month. This reimbursement is all but guaranteed since the city has far surpassed the dollar threshold, Gilbert said.
OEM will also reimburse 12.5%, which Gilbert said is years away, based on past experiences.
