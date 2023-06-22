Last month, United Way of Northwest Oklahoma sent out a survey to our partners and donors to gather feedback about how their contributions are making an impact in the community.
We were thrilled — and a bit humbled — by the response we received.
Overwhelmingly, donors to United Way of Northwest Oklahoma know that our community can solve local problems with local solutions and local expertise. Donors know not only where dollars go but also what their dollars do. United Way of Northwest Oklahoma partner agencies have tremendous impact in the community, and our support system of campaign managers, corporate participants, individual contributors and our major community change makers work together to maximize donations for positive outcomes.
But we also knew that donors and partner agencies had a lot to say about the state of our community. We have gathered a lot of data and research over the past few years. We have consulted other needs assessments from the area. And we are using the best and most effective data for our organizational decision-making.
Last week, we gathered campaign managers, major donors, partner agencies, other nonprofits and educational institutions, and various community leaders for three listening sessions. In those, we got on-the-ground testimonials about the needs they see in the community. We also heard the stories about the programs that are really working to address the needs and the gaps that need attention.
There were obvious issues we have long addressed around health, education and income. But we also got a ground-level view on some of the transportation, affordable housing and childcare issues that so many of our residents face.
All of this information has been compiled into a very current needs assessment and landscape study that United Way of Northwest Oklahoma and our partners will be able to use for planning, program implementation and eventual evaluation.
United Way of Northwest Oklahoma is devoted to hearing directly from the community and responding with proactive and meaningful support. We have a lot of work ahead of us, but that work will be more effective thanks to the collaborative hands of every one of our community partners.
Schiedel is CEO/executive director of United Way of Northwest Oklahoma.
