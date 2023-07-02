While searching through some old files, I ran across notes from a message out of Habakkuk 2 and Hebrews 11. God talks about when we have had enough and are fed up with the way things are in our life, that’s when things will change.
If there’s one thing I know, “change don’t come until you’ve had enough.” He also says that at that point in time, when we are fed up and had enough of life as we know it, God is probably pretty fed up, too, and has been long before we ever reached that point.
The Holy Ghost is always there first. He always goes before us, paving the way, tilling the ground of our heart and those around us, so that when He brings us to the point when it’s time for change we are ready to do whatever it takes to make that change or kick that habit. He will tell you, prepare you and instruct you. It is my job to listen, to pray and study to show myself approved. It is my job to follow His instruction on what and how to do a thing. Conviction about a thing is simply the Holy Ghost giving you instruction for a NOW word. Praying is simply inoculation against the enemy trying to steal, kill and destroy what the Holy Ghost and the promise of God has for you. Your suddenly will manifest right on time, because you have been listening and following instruction from the Holy Ghost this whole time, being obedient to hear and do the Word of God.
The Holy Spirit is the third person of the Trinity. He lives in me. I can talk to Him, pray with Him, laugh with Him and cry with Him. He feels my infirmities and He fixes things in my life. I can ask Him questions and depend on Him for anything. He is my activator of the Word. He shows me things and clarifies things. Faith is NOW because the Holy Ghost lives inside me NOW! He is ever present. He never sleeps. He is constantly at work in my life, teaching me, loving me, helping me, showing me the way and what to say. What the Holy Spirit does in me and through me is not necessarily for me. It is for the next person that shows up in my life. So, don’t give up! Let patience have her perfect work.
These unsettling times in our life (and we all have them) are the best times to practice being a blessing to others. Whether a person is a friend or enemy, we should be authentic and deeply present to them in the moment of blessing. Speaking a blessing over someone isn’t just idle words. They carry the weight of God’s abundance. Beyond blessing those we love, Jesus told us to love our enemies, and the apostle Paul counsels, “Bless those who persecute you; bless and do not curse.” (Romans 12:14)
When we utter a blessing over someone, we’re not merely making a wish. We’re extending the power of the name of God as a fragrant and fruitful promise from God. God is all about blessing people. In fact, God gave his people a blessing that we still use today: “The LORD bless you and keep you; the LORD make his face shine on you and be gracious to you; the LORD turn his face toward you and give you peace.” (Numbers 6:24-26)
This extravagant blessing from the writer of Psalm 20 is a powerful promise from our Father-God, and He meant every word. I extend this blessed word to you and pray all is well in your house:
“May the LORD answer you in the day of trouble! ... May he send you help from the sanctuary. ... May he grant you your heart’s desire and fulfill all your plans! May we shout for joy over your salvation, and in the name of our God set up our banners! May the LORD fulfill all your petitions!” (verses 2,4,5 ESV)
Do you know my Jesus? John 3:16 promises eternal live to everyone who will receive it. “For God so loved the world that He gave His only Begotten Son that whosoever believes in Him shall not perish but have ever lasting life.”
Think about the things I’ve written. Take it as a word from God’s heart just for you, and see if things in your life will not change … for the good. He loves you my friends and wants to bless you abundantly. All you need do is ask.
Keep the Faith and worship somewhere today.
Sorrels is a former Enid News & Eagle employee who writes columns for the newspaper.
