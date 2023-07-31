By Tanner Holubar
Enid News & Eagle
Enid city commissioners could discuss enticements for a department store and movie theater during an executive session in their regular meeting Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023.
The agenda for the commission meeting states commissioners will consider going into executive session “to confer on matters pertaining to economic development, including the creation of proposals to entice a department store and a movie theater to locate in Enid, and to develop a proposal for a new industrial site in Enid, as public disclosure of the matters discussed would interfere with the development of the proposals, and impair the ability of the public body to proceed with these matters in the public’s interest, and reconvene into Regular Session to take any necessary action.”
The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. in commission chamber at the city administration building, 401 W. Garriott. The meeting is open to the public, but executive session is not.
Also during the meeting, commissioners will consider several consent items:
• A unit price change order with JMB Concrete, of Enid, for $311,266.60 for repair on the 100-1000 block of West Elm.
• A unit price chance order with Orr Construction, of Davenport, for $59,901.16 for the 54th Street Lift Station.
• A unit price change order with Dense Mechanical, of Enid, for $550 for waterline relocation at the 100-500 block of West Elm.
• Accepting the completion of the Garland and Randolph waterline relocation by Southwest Water Works, of Oklahoma City.
• Accepting the Government Springs Park South tennis court resurfacing as complete by Hellas Construction, of Austin, Texas.
• Approving the 120-month lease agreement with Airgas USA, LLC, for $654,860 for purchase of liquid oxygen and lease of the equipment for the Kaw Lake Water Supply Program.
• Waiving the finance procedures manual and approve a professional services agreement with OpenGov, Inc., of San Jose, Calif., for $249,470 for a three-year renewal of the Cartegraph asset management program.
• Waiving the finance procedures manual and approve $357,134.60 for a five-year agreement with sole-source provider Axon Enterprise, Inc., of Scottsdale, Ariz., for buying 77 Taser 10 units, including the related equipment, training, software and licensing for Enid Police Department.
• Approving claims in the amount of $8,319,201.48.
As Enid Municipal Authority, will consider approving claims of $229,000.15.
As Enid Public Transportation Authority, consider approving a resolution for an Oklahoma Department of Transportation Fund grant application and consider approval of a resolution for the Oklahoma Department of Transportation Public Transit Revolving Fund, as well as considering approval of claims of $1,101.21.
Enid City Commission will meet in its regular study session at 5 p.m.
Commissioners will hear a legislative update from Curt Roggow; a presentation on economic development marketing, industry recruitment and the new industrial park; and an update on Enid’s Sister City, Kollo, Niger. The west African nation’s government recently was deposed in a military coup.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.