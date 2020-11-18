First Presbyterian Church, 502 W. Maine, will host its fourth annual Christmas Fair Trade Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
The market, which brings in fair trade goods from around the world, started in 2017 as a project to raise awareness of fair trade practices and support the church’s youth group. That first year, the market included about 300 items. By last year, the market had grown to about 5,000 items.
The Rev. Andrew Long, pastor at First Presbyterian, said the annual fair trade market has become one of the most popular recurring programs in his congregation.
“It has turned out to be, besides our Saturday manna program, the one thing we do each year that has the most involvement from our congregation,” Long said. “It has been a wonderful project for us and it just keeps getting bigger.”
But this year’s market will be about half last year’s size, in part because of concerns over the number of in-person shoppers due to COVID-19, but also because the pandemic has made fair trade goods less available this year.
Because of that reduction in supply, this year’s market will be smaller, but Long said it still will include unique fair trade items from around the world, and it will help independent artisans in the developing world at a time when they need it most.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.