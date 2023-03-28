ENID, Okla. — National Vietnam War Veterans Day will be recognized Wednesday, March 29, 2023, during a ceremony at the Vietnam Memorial Wall at Woodring Wall of Honor and Veterans Park.
The event will begin at 10 a.m. A pancake and sausage breakfast will be held at 9:30 a.m.
According to Elaine Johns, executive director of the Woodring Wall of Honor and Veterans Park, Vietnam veterans or their families will be recognized with a 50th-year lapel pin.
Wednesday marks the 50th anniversary of U.S. involvement in the Vietnam War. March 29, 1973, was the day the last U.S. combat troops left Vietnam, Johns said, and the day North Vietnam released the last of its acknowledged prisoners of war.
Speakers expected at the event include Enid Mayor George Pankonin; retired Air Force Lt. Col. William Schwertfeger, who spent 407 days as a POW; Vietnam veteran Greg Huston; Col. Matthew Astroth, 71st Flying Training Wing vice commander at Vance Air Force Base. Gov. Kevin Stitt has been invited, Johns said, but has not confirmed.
Enid High School Air Force Junior ROTC will present the colors, and Cathy Nulph and Kristi Kirkpatrick-Browne will sing the national anthem. Members of Vietnam Veterans Association Post 940 also will participate.
