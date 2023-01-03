Lynne Sheryl Adams Bussell, who made countless contributions to the community throughout her life, died Sunday at 82.
Services are pending with Henninger-Hinson Funeral Home.
Bussell graduated from Lyons High School in Lyons, Kan., in 1958. She received her bachelor’s in music education from Phillips University in 1963 and received a master’s degree from Phillips in 1982.
Bussell was a nominee in 2004 for Pillar of the Plains, an award presented to members of the Enid community who make a tremendous impact. In an article from 2004 describing her charitable efforts, Bussell said she became so active because her parents were that way.
“They shared their lives fully with the community,” Bussell said in 2004. “They mentored me that the community is THE thing that makes the world work. Being self-centered was not appropriate.”
Bussell was nominated for Pillar of the Plains by Lea Bain, who said Bussell was a tireless worker in each one of her endeavors.
“My vision of the Pillar of the Plains is an individual who sees a need and goes about finding a solution,” Bain said in 2004. “Although Lynne’s employment career has led her to community needs, more often than not, her employment was not a primary factor or support for her community outreach.”
Bussell’s daughter, Dana Spradling, said her mother always was looking out for others and always was quick to lend a helping hand. Spradling said she received a text from one of her mother’s friends, who said anytime she sees the words “all means all,” she would think of Bussell.
“My mom was a very inclusive woman,” Spradling said. “She looked out for people, and was continuously taking in strays. She helped start several community organizations, and most of that didn’t start until we were older, because she stayed at home with three kids. And she worked at our church, but the money she made at the church was so we could go on family vacations in the summer.”
Bussell retired from the Oklahoma State Department of Health Eldercare Program as coordinator from 1990-2003. She also worked as public relations director for Cherokee Strip Girl Scout Council, a preschool teacher at the YWCA, Children’s Day Out director and elementary instrumental music teacher in Kansas City.
Bussell also worked various other jobs including switchboard operator, annual giving recorder, music teacher, domestic engineer for 17 years while her kids grew up, pre-school teacher, pre-school director, church custodian, public relations director, field executive, job coach for developmentally disabled, parent aide, case manager, geriatric coordinator and numerous volunteer efforts.
She was involved with Garfield County Resource Council as recorder/chair; Grant County Resource Council as organizer; Garfield County Alliance on Aging secretary, Elderfair booth chair, president and advocated for relocation of Enid Senior Center; organizational leader in establishing Christmas in Enid in 1995; Resource Alliance of Northwest Oklahoma as booth chair for the Senior Living Conference; Oklahoma Public Employee Association member, Health Department Building representative; secretary to state health council; secretary of Region 3 Retiree Association; secretary of state retiree council; 2004 Retiree Member of the Year Award; state chair of Retiree Council from 2004-09; Enid News & Eagle Pillar of the Plains nominee in 2004; delegate for Congressman Frank Lucas to the 2005 White House Conference on Aging in Washington, D.C.
Bussell also was heavily involved in church activities. She was the Kansas CYF District Five president; Lyons, Kan., Christian Church CYF president; Liberty, Mo., Liberty Christian Church president of CWF; secretary of CWF and unit leader for Central Christian Church of Enid; Christian Church of the Covenant outreach chairman; and charter member and trustee for CrossWalk United Church of Enid in 2008. She also served as the Missouri State CWF worship chair and served as president of the Oklahoma Church Women United from 2005-08.
In April 2010, Bussell organized a Ribbon of Tangible Hope event at the state Capitol in Oklahoma City. The Capitol building was wrapped with ribbon segments from around the world. In February 2011, there were efforts made to create a new nonprofit organization benefitting the LGTBQ community of Northwest Oklahoma. Bussell worked with a committee and an attorney to help create the Enid LGBT Coalition, and she was involved with annual pride festivities since 2011 and helped organize the first pride event held at Vance Air Force Base. In 2016, she helped organize a Walk of Hope, an inter-faith gathering with followers of different faiths.
Bussell was involved in numerous charitable organizations wherever she lived. She served as president, secretary and committee chair for the League of Women Voters; served on the Oklahoma League of Women Voters state board; was nominated for the Oklahoma State Advocate of Children Award; was the Interracial Women’s Club of Enid’s vice president and president and was the group’s Woman of the Year in 1994. She was a member of the Civitan Club of Enid for 28 years, and served as its secretary, newsletter editor, by laws chair, special funds chair, publicity chair, Christmas in April chair and won its Honor Key Award in 2004. She was a board member of the Enid Peace and Justice organization, as well as did numerous work with the Boy Scouts of America, Girl Scouts, Wheat Capitol Association for Children Under Six, the YWCA and was the secretary and committee chair for the Enid Public Schools Volunteer and Parent Association. She also served as National Secretary for Church Women United.
Bussell is survived by her daughter Dana Spradling, sons Clay and Kyle Bussell, daughter-in-law Francine Bussell and grandchildren Braiden Dawes and David Spradling IV.
