Editor’s note: The author served in the Air Force from 1972-1978 as a Military Airlift Command pilot (Now Air Mobility Command) flying the four-engine C-141 Starlifter. He wrote this story in 1994 for his four children, so they would know what he did during his years of service. This story has a sad ending, but is an uplifting story of courage that military people do every day.
We were heading home. The year was 1977, and I was a young Air Force captain, in command of a lovely, silver and gray C-141 jet transport belonging to the Military Airlift Command. We’d been downrange in the Middle East, and now we were cruising at flight level 390 (39,000 feet) at nearly 500 mph. We were crossing the Mediterranean, having departed Athens a few hours earlier. It always felt good to be heading home after several days of flying overseas. I joined the Air Force in 1972, at the height of the bombing of Hanoi. The future of the Viet Nam war was uncertain as I was called to duty that year. Despite the war, I wanted to fly and worked hard to ensure that I would have a chance to earn my silver wings. My hard work paid off; I finished at the top of my class and chose an assignment to Charleston Air Force Base as a co-pilot aboard the huge Lockheed four-engine C-141 Starlifter transport. The soldiers in Viet Nam affectionately referred to this 165-ton plane as the “Freedom Bird,”as it was the plane that brought them home to the States when their tour of duty was over. I married during pilot training, and it was tough being away on overseas trips.
As co-pilot, I learned very much about worldwide flying and the many varied missions of the Airlift Command. One day we would be hauling embassy supplies to South America, next week we would be transporting 128 troops to Europe. The missions were as varied as the colors in a rainbow. In two years I checked out as aircraft commander and accepted the challenges and responsibilities that lay
While most of our missions were scheduled Department of Defense trips, there were humanitarian trips as well. There was a trip to South America to transport an injured Peace Corps worker to Germany for medical care. She was comatose from an auto accident that occurred a day earlier. Fully equipped with a medical evacuation team from the Air Force hospital in Weisbaden, we flew 28 hours round-trip from Frankfurt to bring her to the safety and care of an American hospital.
Then there was the Operation Baby Lift, the evacuation of Saigon during May of 1975. I left on this mission just three days after our daughter was born, to assist in bringing to America thousands of refugees who were desperate to leave Vietnam. Shuttling throughout the Pacific, the Military Airlift Command, with its planes and dedicated aircrews, brought hope and a new life to thousands of people.
I remember well the flight from Madrid to the Azores islands. Our mission was diverted from its schedule to bring a newborn child in critical need of medical attention to Spain. It was three hours each way by jet to the tiny islands. We traveled there that day to pick up an incubator containing the tiny infant, who so desperately needed immediate medical care. We coupled the incubator to our onboard oxygen supply, much like a mother attached to her child through an umbilical cord. With the swiftness and dispatch of an ambulance, our silver and gray transport plane, bearing the American flag on the tail, gave this baby the gift of a second chance at life.
These mercy flights were performed by MAC flight crews every week, so that others might live.
The fighter pilots disparagingly called us “trash haulers.” It was not glamorous to fly transports, and most student pilots wanted to. We couldn’t fly loops, didn’t fire bullets or rockets, and seldom were awarded medals. Instead,we routinely provided the support roles for all of the major services. It was a demanding mission for young and inexperienced pilots and navigators. We flew over water, usually at night, and in all types of weather. The hours were long, 16- to 24-hour crew days, each and every day. The navigator skillfully used the sextant to “shoot the stars” as did the ancient mariners, in order to fix our position every hour as we crossed the oceans. The flight engineers monitored the aircraft systems and regularly selected from the 10 fuel tanks to feed our four hungry engines. Pilot and co-pilot steered the plane throughout the night and day, seeing to a myriad of individual tasks.
I remembered a large sign on one of the hangars at our base which read “UPON YOUR WORK DEPEND MENS LIVES — PRIDE.” I took this phrase to heart, for it took courage for me to willingly accept the job as commander of that transport. Six weeks after my arrival at Charleston, one of our transports, while descending through heavy winter clouds lade with Ice, crashed at the summit of a 19,000-foot, snow-covered mountain near LaPaz, Bolivia. It was a routine trip from which the aircrew would never return. Each time I stood in the crew door, looking back at the many rows of seats filled with men, women and children, I knew that they had placed their trust, indeed their very lives, in my hands and the hands of my crew. Should something go wrong, or a spot decision be required, it would be up to me to make the right call.
Now we were heading home, westbound out of Athens. We were crossing over Italy with a planned stop at Torrejon AFB located in Madrid, the capital of Spain. Going home was always looked forward to by the aircrew. We’d done our job and now we were coming home with a full 10-pallet load of cargo destined for the States. Arriving in sunny Madrid, we would have an overnight stay, taking off the next day fully fueled and rested for the long ocean crossing. Upon arriving at base operations, I was advised of a change in plans for our trip. We were to transport home nine U.S. sailors, the first group of 45 whose tour of duty in Barcelona had ended early. I was told that some of our cargo was to be “bumped” (removed for more room) and that the nine sailors were going to ride up front. I was further told to be on time for our night arrival at Dover AFB, Delaware, as there were going to be special ceremonies for these sailors, including television cameras from the major news media. We lifted off the next afternoon for Torrejon, into a glorious bright blue sky for the 10-hour trip home. The trip was fairly routine, providing me with plenty of time to think about my job in the Air Force, and what it meant to me to serve as a member of our nation’s military. “Spirit, Safety and Service.” These were the words emblazoned on our squadron patch that was worn on our flight uniforms.
Later, we skirted the southern coast of Iceland, and soon we would pass south of Greenland. In the late afternoon light, the silver contrails turned to hues of bronze and purple, as darkness would overtake us long before we “coasted in” over Newfoundland. The gold of the day met with the blue of the night in a splendid display of colors as the sun slipped beneath the cold waters of the North Atlantic.
These nine sailors had served with the Atlantic Fleet in Spain. Now we were bringing them home, crossing the Atlantic together, as sailors and airmen, in the C-141 Starlifter, the Freedom Bird. We would work through the night on our westward night passage. Direct headwinds made the westward trip home longer than usual. We would be at our duty stations for the sailors all through the night, and we would be there in the morning. The navigator dutifully plotted and replotted our westward course taking “triple star” sextant readings every two hours. The engineers plotted time and fuel graphs. As we approached landfall, we scanned the two radar screens for the familiar outline of the Canadian coastline.
Two hours later we were making ready for descent and landing, the busiest time of flight for the aircrew.
“MAC 60134, New York Center — cleared to depart FL 390 for descent to 16,000, contact Dover approach control on 124.6.”
“Roger Dover approach, MAC 60134 out of FL 370 for 16, 73 miles NE.”
“Roger MAC 60134, squawk 4224 and indent. Dover weather clear and 7 miles, altimeter 29.86, turn right heading 220 and continue descent to 5,000 ‚ cleared for ILS approach RW 15, maintain 5,000 until intercepting the localizer — report the outer marker.”
“Roger Dover approach, MAC 60134 heading 220, cleared to 5,000 for ILS RW 15.”
Moments later our Starlifter touched down in the darkness of a winter night. We arrived on time at 2 a.m. at Dover, and we were instructed to park near base operations. It was cold outside, but there were numerous camera crews waiting just beyond our parking area. There were no family members present, only the news media and fellow servicemen to greet the nine sailors. An honor guard was present to escort the Navy men off the plane. The sailors were to exit through the rear of the plane, and the loadmaster made ready their exit through the rear of the plane by lowering the huge ramp door to the ground. As I watched their departure that dark, cold night it really brought home to me what it meant to be an American, and to be serving as a member of our Armed Forces. “Spirit, Safety and Service” — this was our motto. For the nine sailors, their tour of duty was over and they had come home to America. For them, their Atlantic crossing with us would be their last. They were among the 45 sailors who had served on the same ship. They had “stood watch” for you and me, and all Americans during their tour of duty. They had worked together, laughed together, and in the darkness of a warm predawn Mediterranean morning, they had died together.
Watching the nine silver military caskets being carried gently off our plane, one by one by the strong arms of fellow servicemen, I knew profoundly that the sacrifices made in peacetime by these men had been their ultimate sacrifice for you and me. With much pride and deep humility, my crew and I had brought them home to America. The other 36 would becoming home later that day in other Air Force C-141s. I was to make many more ocean crossings during my tour of duty; however, I remember this trip above all others. Trash haulers? Maybe. But this trip was different. For on this trip, on this starry, starry night not too many years ago, we had returned to America bringing with us the most precious cargo of all — our very own.
Steve Harbour served as a C-141 pilot and captain in the USAF from 1972-1978, then returned to his hometown of Enid,Oklahoma, to work as a landman in the oil and gas industry for more than 20 years. Following that, he worked as a contractor at Altus AFB from 1998-2016 as a simulator flight instructor training other pilots to fly the C-141 and then the KC-135. He is now retired and resides again in Enid with his wife Charlene. He spending time with his four kids, five grandkids, his cats and dogs, and with his local model railroad club.
