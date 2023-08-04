ARLINGTON, Va. (AFNS) — Air Force Vice Chief of Staff Gen. David W. Allvin, a command pilot with expertise in joint planning and strategy, has been nominated as the Air Force’s 23rd Chief of Staff, President Joe Biden and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin III announced July 26.
Allvin would assume the highest military position in the Air Force, responsible for the organization, training and equipping of 689,000 active-duty, Guard, Reserve, and civilian members serving in the United States and overseas. If confirmed by the Senate, he is poised to replace Gen. CQ Brown Jr., who recently was nominated to be the Chairman of the Joints Chiefs of Staff.
Allvin’s nomination by Biden, was met with support across the service for a senior leader who is well known. He has served as the Air Force’s second-highest-ranking military officer for three years.
“I’m delighted to support General Dave Allvin’s nomination to serve as the next Chief of Staff of the Air Force,” said Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall. “This nomination speaks to Dave’s exceptional leadership and selfless service. Throughout his distinguished career, he has exemplified the highest standards of professionalism, and I have every confidence that he will continue to lead the Air Force and our Airmen with the same passion and commitment that has defined his reputation.”
As a member of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the CSAF and other service chiefs function as military advisers to the Secretary of Defense, National Security Council and the president of the United States. Allvin will play a critical role in representing the Air Force’s priorities and interests as well as integrating the service’s core missions into the Department of Defense’s Defend the Nation priorities.
“General Dave Allvin is the right leader for this defining decade, as our Air Force continues to adapt to the evolving global security environment, and ensure we have the culture, concepts and capabilities needed to compete and win in a highly contested environment,” Brown said. “His expertise in strategy and planning will be crucial to the service’s success in this era of sustained strength and deterrence.”
Allvin’s 37 years of service is highlighted by his leadership, dedication and experience.
, which are seen as critical qualities for meeting the demands and expectations of the position.
In 1986, Allvin graduated from the U.S. Air Force Academy with a bachelor of science in astronautical engineering. He is a command pilot with more than 4,600 hours, including 800 flight test hours in more than 30 aircraft and 100 combat hours in Iraq and Afghanistan.
He has commanded at the squadron and wing levels, which included serving as the Commander for the 97th Air Mobility Wing and 618th Air and Space Operations Center. He also held major command staff assignments and served in several Joint Staff positions, including as a Commanding General for the NATO Air Training Command-Afghanistan and NATO Training Mission-Afghanistan/Combined Security Transition Command-Afghanistan, and Commander for the 438th Air Expeditionary Wing.
Allvin has served as the Director for Strategy and Policy for Headquarters U.S. European Command and Vice Director for Strategy, Plans and Policy (J-5) at the Joint Staff. More recently, prior to his current assignment, he was director for Strategy, Plans, and Policy (J-5) Joint Staff and the senior member of the U.S. delegation to the United Nations Military Staff Committee.
