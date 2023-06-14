U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Crystal Rice, 97th Force Support Squadron manpower and organization noncommissioned officer in charge, poses with her husband, Tech. Sgt. Charles Rice, 97th Civil Engineer Squadron electrical power production noncommissioned officer in charge, at Altus Air Force Base. The couple retired together on June 9, 2023. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Kari Degraffenreed)