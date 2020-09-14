Air Force will play Army, Navy in football this season

FILE - In this Nov. 30, 2019, file photo, Air Force head coach Troy Calhoun looks on in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Wyoming at Air Force Academy, Colo. The Air Force Falcons are planning to play two games this season against fellow service academies Army and Navy. The Falcons will host Navy on Oct. 3, 2020, and travel to West Point, N.Y., to face Army on Nov. 7, 2020. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)