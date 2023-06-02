By Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs
ARLINGTON, Va. (AFNS) — Announced at the September 2022 Air and Space Forces Association’s Air, Space and Cyber Conference, the Air Force Enlisted Swap Assignment Program goes live June 1 for senior master sergeants and below with a current assignment. This new policy provides Airmen with more control and new flexibilities in their assignment process.
The Air Force Enlisted Assignment Working Group, which was charged with holistically reviewing the enlisted assignment program, recommended the program. This program applies only to Airmen, as the Space Force continues to explore flexible and tailored assignment options for Guardians.
Through the MyVector discussion forum, Airmen will be able to post their assignments and leverage discussions to determine interest in swapping assignments. Currently, Airmen will be able to apply through the My Application link on MyVector.
“The program application on MyVector isn’t perfect, but it will evolve throughout the year,” said Alex Wagner, assistant secretary of the Air Force for Manpower and Reserve Affairs. “We understand the frustrations with our IT infrastructure, which is why it’s important for you to provide feedback to the team to make them better.”
Airmen must initiate assignment swaps within 90 days from their assignment selection date. Additionally, both Airmen cannot have any adverse quality force indicators and must possess the same permanent change of station eligibility, such as time on station, tour length and retainability.
Airmen also must be in the same career field with the same:
• Control Air Force Specialty Code.
• Skill level.
• Grade or projected grade.
• Special Experience Identifier (as required).
• Vector (as required).
• Security Clearance (as required).
Once the application is submitted, it will flow to the Air Force Personnel Center for eligibility checks, consideration and processing. Applicants will be notified of approval/disapproval through MyVector.
“We aren’t waiting for the perfect system to be built and I’m glad to see this program come to fruition,” said Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass. “Just like our recent policy change authorizing retraining, this is one of the many initiatives we are rolling out to ensure we are able to retrain the talent we need on the bench. Building the force of the future requires us to look at our personnel policies and balance them with an integrated approach to ensure we maintain the highest standards of readiness.”
Airmen are advised to only use the MyVector discussion forum to arrange assignment swaps and are reminded not to use open online spaces to post assignment information, personal contact and other sensitive confidential information to maintain operational security.
AFPC will provide an updated Personnel Services Delivery Guide identifying program procedures, which will be available in myFSS.
