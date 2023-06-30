ARLINGTON, Va. (AFNS) — Seventy-five years ago, midway through a century marred by bloody conflict, the world faced a grave new crisis.
Alarmed by the efforts of their former allies — the United States, Great Britain and France — to support the development of a free economy in a democratic West Germany, on June 24, 1948, the Soviet Union blockaded all road, rail and canal traffic of essential food, medicine and coal supplies to the free people of West Berlin and cut off electricity.
“The situation was extremely dangerous,” wrote historian David McCullough. “Clearly Stalin was attempting to force the Western Allies to withdraw from the city. Except by air, the Allied sectors were entirely cut off. Nothing could come in our out. Two and a half million people faced starvation. As it was, stocks of food would last no more than a month. Coal supplies would be gone in six weeks.”
President Harry Truman had limited options. With Allied forces vastly outnumbered by Soviet combat forces near Berlin, confronting the blockade with an armed convey didn’t look promising. Yet the thought of capitulation — giving up Berlin and allowing the Soviets to dominated western Europe — was a non-starter. “We stay in Berlin, period,” Truman told his key advisers.
That left one audacious option. By agreement with the Soviets, the Allies maintained three 20-mile-wide air corridors into Berlin. This provided the opportunity to mount an aerial supply effort. Yet the odds were high.
“It hardly seemed realistic to expect a major city to be supplied entirely by air for any but a very limited time,” McCullough wrote.
Indeed, many of Truman’s aides considered an airlift a stopgap measure to buy time for diplomacy. The Air Force’s first Chief of Staff, Gen. Hoyt S. Vandenberg, however, insisted the Air Force “go in wholeheartedly.” He added, “If we do, Berlin can be supplied.”
Two days after the blockade began, on June 26, 1948, the U.S. chose the airlift option. What followed was the infant U.S. Air Force’s first great triumph, the greatest humanitarian airlift in history. It not only kept the citizens of West Berlin from starving, it gave them hope.
“The Berlin Airlift established a tremendous legacy for the U.S. Air Force. Our Air Force demonstrated sustained global air mobility in an operation that may have prevented World War III,” remarked Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall. “The airlift demonstrated how the United States stands by our Allies and partners and serves as an example of America’s values at our best — our country’s commitment to humanitarian relief and our enduring opposition to authoritarianism.”
When the operation began, the airlift’s first commander, Brig. Gen. Joseph Smith, gave it a unique code name. “Hell’s fire — we’re hauling grub,” Smith told aides. “Call it ‘Operation Vittles.’” The airlift — the largest non-combat military operation of the 20th century — was largely run by the U.S. Air Force through the Military Air Transport Service, the forerunner of the Air Mobility Command, with a big assist from the Army, Navy and Marine Corps. British Allies mounted the complimentary “Operation Plane Fare” with help from Canadian, Australian, New Zealand and South African air crews and with support from France.
By the airlift’s end on Sept. 30, 1949, in round-the-clock flights in difficult flying conditions, the U.S. Air Force had delivered 1.8 million tons of supplies and the Royal Air Force over half a million tons. U.S. and British pilots flew 92 million miles on 278,228 flights mostly from four primary air bases in the western sector of Germany (Rhein-Main, Wiesbaden, Celle and Fassberg) into three airfields in Berlin: Tempelhof, where pilots had to skirt over apartment buildings on final approach, Gatow and Tegel, which was built from scratch, with brick rubble from bombed-out buildings used to build runways.
The beasts of burden for the American airlift effort were the two-engine C-47 Skytrain and four-engine C-54 Skymaster transport aircraft. U.S. aircrews worked non-stop, and due to hazardous flight operations, including dense fog that blanketed the Berlin area for most of the winter of 1948-1949, 31 American airmen perished. American Airmen also faced harassment by the Russians, including 103 cases where searchlights were used to blind pilots, 173 incidents in which Russian airplanes either buzzed transports or flew too close, and 123 cases in which transports were subjected to flak, air-to-air fire, or ground artillery fire — but the Airmen persisted.
When the airlift concluded, Vandenberg said it enabled the fledgling Air Force to demonstrate the ability to make airpower “a true force for peace.” In an editorial, the New York Times wrote, “We were proud of our Air Force during the war. We’re prouder of it today.”
On this 75th anniversary, the number of Berlin airlift veterans has dwindled to a few. Those who can still bear witness about the Air Force’s herculean efforts to save the people of Berlin are still young in spirit. They are honored to share vivid memories of the time when the fate of an entire city, and the course of the Cold War, hung in the balance. Their stories, and those of whose lives were touched by the airlift in other ways, remind us of a time when ordinary men and women, proud to be among the first to wear the Air Force uniform, did extraordinary things.
The mechanic/flight engineer: Sergeant Ralph Dionne
Ralph Dionne, the Berlin Airlift Veterans Association’s current president, joined the U.S. Army Air Corps in 1946, shortly after graduating from high school in Nashua, N.H. He hoped to be a pilot, but at 5’ 3” was deemed an inch too short. He trained as an aircraft mechanic instead and was sent to Rhein-Main Air Base near Frankfurt for the airlift. After three months in this role, he was asked to serve as a flight engineer on C-54 transport aircraft flying into Berlin. He participated in 74 supply missions for a total of 300 flight hours during the airlift. After leaving the service, Dionne achieved his goal of earning a pilot’s certificate and flew for 20 years.
“When we started working there, there was very little support for the mechanics,” Dionne recalls. “We had to use ladders and flashlights at night. I spent a lot of time on night duty. We were working 12 hours on and 12 hours off for quite a while.” He welcomed the opportunity to be a flight engineer. “It was a serious job, and we knew we were accomplishing big things,” he said.
Dionne observed he rarely flew with the same pilot and crew but never worried “because you have such trust in every one of the pilots. They were great.” He said his ‘hairiest experience’ was landing in a heavy fog. “It’s traumatic when you see the headlights of the car (on the Autobahn along the perimeter of the airport) under the wing and you say, ‘That doesn’t belong here,’” he said. By the time Dionne shouted, “Holy cow, go around, go around!” to his pilot, he was told “Negative, we’re on the ground and rolling.” When assessing the airlift’s impact on the young Air Force, Dionne, said, “It’s great what the Air Force accomplished with the British. My God! This stopped communism in Europe. Stopped it in its tracks. I will always be proud of it, and I am today.”
The flight attendant: Maj. Raymond “Ray” Roberts
Inspired by seeing airplanes flying overhead as a child during World War II, Ray Roberts joined the U.S. Marine Corps Reserves when he was 14 years old. A year later, with his parent’s permission, he started training to be a pilot in the Army Air Corps. At age 16, Roberts flew as a flight attendant on C-54 transport aircraft. “We were making up to three trips a day into Berlin out of Fassberg, carrying nothing but coal, bags of coal,” he said.
On one of his missions Roberts experienced the Cold War up close and personal. “All of a sudden, this Russian fighter pilot came up right up to the side of us, the left side,” he said. “And we had no guns, and we were in the corridor as he sat there right on the wing for about five to seven minutes. He looked us over very closely and vice-versa. Finally, I waved at him a couple times and he waved back and went away. Yes, I did (give him the middle finger), not being smart enough.”
Roberts, a past Berlin Airlift Veterans Association president, said, “Flying in and out of Berlin was to me an outstanding thing. To go in and return and go back, you get to learn after a while how important it really was. You had to have that coal for pure survival along with the other things which were shipped in from Frankfurt. They [the Germans] treated us wonderful and they still do.” Roberts remained in the Air Force for 20 years and as a pilot flew the F-102 interceptor aircraft and T37 jet trainer. “I loved it,” he said.
The German boy turned U.S. Air Force pilot: Col. Wolfgang Samuel
By age 13, Wolfgang Samuel had already experienced living in Berlin under heavy bombing by the U.S. 8th Air Force and British Royal Air Force during World War II and escaping to the west from the Russian zone of occupation following the war. By 1948, he was living in a displaced persons camp with no sanitation or water next to Fassberg Air Base with his mother Hedy and sister Ingrid. His incredible journey to becoming a decorated U.S. Air Force pilot was about to begin.
“In those days, I didn’t have any heroes,” Samuel said. “But when a C-54 crashed near our camp, a couple days later I went out there. It was a sad experience. I didn’t understand these Americans. Three years earlier in 1945 they bombed me when I was in Berlin, and now they were dying to save the city of Berlin. I very much understood what was being done in terms of delivering food and coal to the people of Berlin. And so, these Berlin airlift flyers really became my heroes. I wanted to be like them. Of course, I was a refugee. I knew that would never happen. Well, you can never anticipate what fate has in store for you. I ended up in the United States at age 16 (after his mother married an American Airman and immigrated). I couldn’t speak a word of English and had maybe an eighth-grade education. Eleven years later I was conducting spying flights against the Soviet Union. Only in America!”
Indeed, Samuel enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, and over a 30-year career, helped support U-2 reconnaissance flights during the Cuban Missile crisis, conducted intelligence gathering missions against the Soviets over the Barents and Baltic seas and received three Distinguished Flying Crosses for his gallantry in an EB-66 electronic warfare aircraft escorting strike forces over North Vietnam. “I was obviously an immigrant,” Samuel said. “I wanted to do more than just make money. I wanted to serve my country which had been very good to me. So those 30 years of service, including four years of enlisted service, I gladly gave.”
In reflecting on the airlift’s legacy, Samuel states, “I think it’s a very understated event, when in fact it was probably the most important confrontation between East and West. As a result of the Berlin Airlift, these flyers didn’t just save the city of Berlin; their actions resulted in the formation of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization and put a stop to further Soviet expansion. Too few Americans know about this, but that’s the legacy of those flyers.”
