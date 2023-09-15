U.S. Air Force Gen Mark Kelly, commander Air Combat Command, (left) introduces the William Tell Competition's Lt. Col. James Harvey III F-15 Wing Award during the competition’s ceremony dinner at the Air Dominance Center in Savannah, Ga. The award is named in honor of Harvey, a member of the storied 332nd Fighter Group of the Tuskegee Airmen and winners of the Best Overall Team Award during the first-ever gunnery meet held in 1949 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada. (U.S. Air Force Photo)