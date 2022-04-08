Lt. Col. Dominic Calderon, 301st Airlift Squadron chief of training; 1st Lt. Kyle Anderson, 301 AS assistant operations officer; Master Sgt. Silva Foster, 301 AS loadmaster; Senior Airman Michael Geller, 517th Airlift Squadron loadmaster; and Staff Sgt. Dennis J. Gonzales, 437th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron flying crew chief, stand during a ceremony honoring four of them as recipients of the Distinguished Flying Cross at Travis Air Force Base, California. The Distinguished Flying Cross medal is awarded to any officer or enlisted person of the U.S. armed forces who has demonstrated heroism or extraordinary achievement while participating in aerial flight. The four honorees received the medal for their role in evacuating Americans and their allies out of Afghanistan during Operation Allies Refuge in August 2021. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Green)