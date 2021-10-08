U.S. Air Force Capt. Jacob Impellizzeri, 79th Fighter Squadron (FS) F-16 pilot (left), and Capt. Travis Grindstaff, 79th FS flight surgeon, prepare for takeoff for their “fini-flight” at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, Sept. 9, 2021. Impellizzeri and Grindstaff have been selected to join the U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron, the Thunderbirds. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Cody Sanders)