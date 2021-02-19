Airman 1st Class Ricardo Morales, an E8-C Joint Surveillance and Target Attack Radar System journeyman with the 461st Aircraft Maintenance Squadron at Robins Air Force Base, Ga., presents an idea for a smart locker system to senior leaders during the 2021 Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center Innovation Rodeo, Feb. 5, 2021, at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. Morales won first place in the event, earning a share of $1 million in funding and resources to pursue his idea. (U.S. Air Force photo by Debbie Aragon)