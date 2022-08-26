Capt. Kristin Bodie, 77th Air Refueling Squadron KC-46A Pegasus pilot, poses on the flightline at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, N.C. Bodie is a reservist who flies the Airbus 320 as a first officer for American Airlines full time and spends countless hours pouring into others through a myriad of philanthropic outlets. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Carolyn Herrick)