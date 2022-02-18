U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Dillon Harrison, 66th Training Squadron Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape specialist, stands in formation during a SERE Specialist Apprentice Course graduation ceremony at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, Jan. 8, 2021. Harrison was the team leader for class 21-01, which holds the lowest attrition rate in years at only 7% in contrast to the average 50%. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Ryan Gomez)