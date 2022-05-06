U.S. Air Force Maj. Gary Sowa, 56th Air Refueling Squadron operations flight chief, briefs U.S. Rep. Frank Lucas on the capabilities of the KC-46A Pegasus at Altus Air Force Base on April 22, 2022. The KC-46 is one of two aerial refueling aircraft at Altus. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Miyah Gray)