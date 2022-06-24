Staff Sgt. Josiah Opsahl rides off-road in his Air Force-inspired wrapped utility task vehicle during his first race in the Amsoil Championship the first week of June 2022 at the Antigo Lions Roaring Raceway in Wisconsin near his hometown. He has five more races in the summer series and plans to use a permissive temporary duty status program called We Are All Recruiters to support recruiting efforts at every race. (Photo provided)