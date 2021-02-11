CAMPIA TURZII, Romania (AFNS) — The U.S. Air Force recently deployed MQ-9 Reaper aircraft and approximately 90 airmen at the 71st Air Base in Campia Turzii, Romania, to conduct intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions in support of NATO operations.
Among those Airmen are MQ-9 maintainers and launch and recovery aircrew from the 31st Expeditionary Operations Group, Detachment 1, who support Agile Combat Employment concepts, fly freedom of maneuver missions and integrate with joint and coalition forces in the region.
MQ-9 airmen are responsible for providing dominant, persistent attack and reconnaissance capabilities while working with other U.S. Air Force assets.
They also deploy overseas to operate and sustain the launch and recovery elements of these missions.
Deploying overseas to launch the aircraft via a line-of-sight connection eliminates delay and provides real-time control over the aircraft as it begins and returns from missions.
“Being able to deploy is my favorite part of the job,” said Staff Sgt. W.C., a sensor operator with the 31st EOG, Det.1. “While unknowns such as aircraft emergencies can make (the job) very challenging, we are learning a lot here.”
Airmen are also playing a crucial role in installation development to establish an enduring U.S. military presence in Romania.
MQ-9 Reaper pilots and sensor operators stationed at Camp Turzii are skilled in takeoffs and landings and are one-half of two separate aircrews working together to successfully fly the MQ-9 Reaper aircraft.
Deployed maintainers specialize in the unique maintenance and support required for the MQ-9, with crew chiefs playing an integral role in ensuring the aircraft are safe to fly.
“As a crew chief, we unpack, assemble and maintain these MQ-9s,” said Staff Sgt. Rafael, a maintainer from the 432nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron. “The unique part about being an MQ-9 crew chief is that, unlike most, we are hydraulic troops, engine troops and crew chiefs all in one.”
While many airmen arrive at deployed locations that are established in regards to living conditions, security and having access to support functions, airmen are starting from scratch to fly missions, build partnerships with allied nations and secure the area of responsibility.
“It’s remarkable to see the perseverance of these airmen in the midst of not having what you’d normally have,” said Chief Master Sgt. Larry, 31st EOG, Det. 1.
To observe the progress made so far, Col. Leslie Hauck, the 31st Operations Group commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Toby Roach, the 31st OG superintendent, visited Campia Turzii for a base facilities and mission familiarization tour.
