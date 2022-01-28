MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. — The 23rd Wing received two AT-6E Wolverine aircraft at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Jan. 12, 2022.
81st Fighter Squadron pilots, who are on loan to the 23rd Wing, will be flying the AT-6 aircraft alongside partner nation personnel. Air Combat Command invited the partner nations to come to the United States to further mature and co-develop tactics, techniques and procedures to counter violent extremist organizations while simultaneously demonstrating the capabilities of the Airborne Extensible Relay Over-Horizon Network (AERONet), an exportable and affordable data link.
The collaboration, set to conclude in May 2022, will demonstrate AERONet’s ability to enhance communication between partner nations and U.S. forces. As we work to build coalitions with partner nations, one goal is to create shared knowledge of a common platform that partner nation allies can employ. The overarching goal is to build capacity and capability of U.S. partner nations, enhancing the ability to seamlessly work together and enabling the successes of any future operation.
The presence of these aircraft will not elevate the noise levels residents currently experience in the surrounding area.
