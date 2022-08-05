LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, Ariz. — U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Brian S. Robinson, commander of Air Education and Training Command, and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Erik Thompson, command chief of AETC, engaged with the Airmen and gained insights of various missions during a visit in July to Luke Air Force Base, Arizona.
The leadership team visited units including the 62nd, 63rd and 425th Fighter Squadrons, the 310th Aircraft Maintenance Unit, and the 607th Air Control Squadron. Each stop allowed Robinson and Thompson the opportunity to speak with Airmen and gain first-hand understanding of their unique missions and culture, while also observing overall contributions to the AETC training environment.
Airmen also offered in-depth perspectives about the direct impact their roles have in the execution of Luke’s missions. An example of the waves Airmen are making to training and mission capability was housed within the 56th Security Forces Squadron Combat Arms Training and Maintenance (CATM) unit. The team explained their initiatives to innovate through integration of the Weapons and Tactics program into CATM at Luke AFB.
Robinson also met with some personnel from the Republic of Singapore Air Force and discussed the importance of multinational collaboration and interoperability amongst ally and partner nations.
When visiting the 56th Mission Support Group, U.S. Air Force Col. Anthony Mullinax, 56th MSG commander, briefed Robinson on the current and future state of the quality of life for Luke Airmen, infrastructure, and agile combat employment initiatives.
As the largest fighter wing within the United States Air Force, Luke’s ability to shape the future of air superiority is unmatched.
“Luke is the proving ground for how we train and team the majority of fighter pilots for the world’s greatest Air Force,” Robinson said. “Not only that, but the sheer volume of support provided to our international partners in training showcases Luke AFB’s credibility as an epicenter of airpower. The Airmen and programs here today, establish the successes of tomorrow.”
