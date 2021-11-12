{span}Air Force 2nd Lt. Christopher Ugale, a student pilot with the 47th Student Squadron, looks over his final pre-flight checklist with before entering a T-6 Texan II for his Dollar Flight with Capt. Sarah Fotsch at Laughlin Air Force Base, Texas, on Aug. 4, 2021. The Dollar Flight is the first flight in a real aircraft for a student pilot and marks a major milestone in the career of a pilot. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Larsen){/span}