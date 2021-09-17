Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown Jr. presents the U.S. flag to retired Col. Richard E. Cole’s daughter, Cindy Chal, during his interment ceremony, Sept. 7, 2021, at the Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery, Texas. Cole was Jimmy Doolittle’s co-pilot in the lead plane of an important mission in the history of air power, the bombing raid on Japan in retaliation for its attack on Pearl Harbor. Cole was the last survivor of the 80 Doolittle raiders who executed America’s first strikes against the Japanese in World War II. (U.S. Air Force Photo)