Air Force Reserve Key Spouse Mentors from around the country came together virtually May 7, to share their ideas, struggles and best practices. Janis Scobee, AFRC Key Spouse Mentor and spouse of Lt. Gen. Richard Scobee, AFRC commander and Chief of the Air Force Reserve, and Edith White, AFRC Key Spouse Mentor and spouse of Chief Master Sgt. Timothy White, AFRC’s command chief master sergeant and Scobee’s senior enlisted advisor, hosted the event. (Courtesy photo)