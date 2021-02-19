KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, Miss. (AFNS) — “So many times, when I face adversity in my career, I would simply stop and think to myself ‘What would you do?’ That would be my compass and sound judgement on how to proceed. I love you Chief Master Sgt. Player.”
This was one of the last text messages that a close family member sent to Senior Master Sgt. Jessica Player before taking his own life.
Player, the Mathies Noncommissioned Officer Academy director of education, began contemplating her purpose after losing her family member. Growing up in the small town of Greensboro, Alabama, separation and racism was no rarity to Player. After reminiscing of her days as the homecoming court in high school, Player didn’t identify as just the queen, but as the queen of color.
From thriving as a dorm chief as the youngest trainee in her flight during basic military training to exceeding as a Black, religious leader, Player has embraced being different.
“I have always had a hesitation,” Player said. “I’m Black, I’m a woman and I’m a Muslim. People question my religion when they realize I come from Alabama, but I believe in helping people, no matter race or religion.”
An inspiration such as religion provides Player a direction to follow. Knowing that she is different keeps her motivated to stay true to herself.
“Are my actions, decisions and behaviors pleasing in Allah’s eyes? At the end of the day, that is how I move,” Player said. “It is my job to spread his word without acting based on spirituality or religion. It is challenging sometimes, especially as a female. We need to focus on ourselves and not how others view us.”
Player is able to embody her persona with confidence. Being original is something she believes is important for not just herself, but others.
“I am a professional trouble maker,” Player said. “I am not afraid to stir up some good trouble. One of my favorite rappers, 2 Chainz, rapped about being a two dollar bill. I take that out of context and apply it to my people. Be a two dollar bill. Be rare. You cannot inspire people if you aren’t the real version of yourself.”
Although self-worth and confidence are the foundations of Player’s personal growth, it’s relaying her energy to those around her that fulfills her meaning.
“Perseverance makes you a good leader. Openness and being transparent with your people makes a great leader,” Player said. “When someone reaches out for help, they either want you to fix the problem, or feel it. When they want you to feel it, they want you to listen and be in the moment with them. When they want you to fix it, game on. I want my Airmen to show up and be the best version of themselves. Some days you won’t smile. Some days, you will cry. Some days will be joyful. Just remember to show up and be yourself.”
Player was recently selected in 2020 to be one of five personnel to promote to the rank of chief master sergeant on Keesler AFB.
