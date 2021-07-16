QUANTICO, Va. (AFNS) — When the Air Force Office of Special Investigations rolled out its 2018 Strategic Plan, it listed five Lines of Effort providing a clear, attainable vector for OSI Airmen to seamlessly mesh with Air Force leadership and the Department of the Air Force moving forward.
The fifth line of effort, “Strengthen Our Partnerships,” plays a key role domestically and internationally in the counterintelligence and law enforcement arenas. Fostering partnerships expands resources and spheres of influence via information and training exchanges, and enhances multi-agency collaborative efforts through global strategic engagements and joint tactical initiatives.
“Strengthen Our Partnerships” was showcased among the deputy assistant secretary for contracting, deputy general counsel for Contractor Responsibility and Conflict Resolution, the Air Force Judge Advocate General’s director of the Civil Law Domain, and the Air Force Office of Special Investigations commander, when the parties jointly signed a memorandum of understanding July 8, agreeing collaboration in the fight against acquisition fraud and corruption is a top priority for the Department.
“This joint agreement with our vital departmental partners will provide the critical team approach to detecting and mitigating fraud at the departmental and installation levels,” said Brig. Gen. Terry L. Bullard, AFOSI commander. “History has shown us that the more aggressively all the stakeholders in fraud prevention and detection work together, the healthier our ability to both root out fraud wherever it may be and also deter others who might be considering it.”
This memorandum supersedes the Dec. 5, 2011, MOU among the parties, and will expire nine years after the effective date.
