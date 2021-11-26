Jacob Moreno, a senior at the University of Texas at El Paso, stands in front of a T-38A Talon at Holloman Air Force Base, N.M., Aug. 20, 2021. Moreno interned with the 586th Flight Test Squadron over the summer, and during his internship coded a program that automatically deciphers airspace data for White Sands Missile Range into a format that aircrews can view while in flight. (U.S. Air Force Photo)