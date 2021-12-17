Then-Staff Sgt. Zachary Smith, an enlisted accessions recruiter with the 313th Recruiting Squadron in New Hartford, N.Y., looks on while his younger brother, Airman Calvin Smith, embraces their father, Dan, a few minutes after a Basic Military Training graduation ceremony in Airman’s Arena at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, Nov. 24. Calvin and his identical twin brother Cameron, (seen hugging their mother Andrea Pelascini), were recruited by Zachary while they were still living in La Grande, Ore., and after they showed interest in serving in the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Randy Martin)