President Joe Biden provides speaks to interagency personnel during a brief on the upcoming hurricane season in a hangar at Joint Base Andrews, Md., May 18, 2022. The Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunters joined up with the NOAA Hurricane Hunters, the U.S. Coast Guard and the Federal Emergency Management Agency to showcase their missions, aircraft and equipment as part of an interagency presidential briefing concerning the upcoming hurricane season. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Spencer Slocum)