ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt got a close look at the rapid global mobility and training capabilities of Altus Air Force Base during a visit July 22.
Airmen gave Stitt an orientation flight on a C-17 Globemaster III to demonstrate the strategic capabilities the aircraft provides to the global mobility requirements of the modern Air Force.
“As an aviator myself, I was in awe of the capabilities of the C-17 and the role it can play in supporting operations around the globe,” Stitt said. “It was amazing to see how quickly the C-17 can stop on a short runway and the precision with which it can drop important supplies or deliver troops to strategic areas.”
C-17 aircrew training, along with KC-135 Stratotanker and KC-46 Pegasus aircrew training, includes advanced specialty training programs for air land, airdrop and air refueling mobility forces designed to provide global reach for combat, contingency and relief operations.
Col. Blaine Baker, 97th Air Mobility Wing commander, said he was grateful for the opportunity to showcase the wing’s critical mission to the governor, as well as the airmen who make it possible.
“We are thrilled to have Governor Stitt here with us,” Baker said. “It is so special for him to spend the time to see the incredible mission of the 97 AMW. We train exceptional mobility airmen and we generate and deliver airpower for America. Our hopes are with his visit that he would leave with a better understanding of our mission. More importantly, he gets to share that experience with our fantastic airmen and what the Mighty 97th brings to the defense of America.”
Stitt, along with several members of his cabinet, praised Altus’ role in national defense during his visit and expressed support for the work 97th AMW airmen do in the Southwest Oklahoma and Texoma regions.
“Mobility’s Hometown has an incredibly valuable mission and plays a key role in defending the freedom we all cherish,” said Stitt. “I am so proud of the work being done by the 97th AMW and I’m grateful to live in a state where we strongly support our military and the hardworking men and women who keep us safe.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.