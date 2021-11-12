From crash to recovery: Pilot, maintainers show resilience

Air Force Capt. Taylor Bye, 75th Fighter Squadron standardization and evaluation chief, prepares to enter the A-10C Thunderbolt II tail-995 cockpit at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Nov. 3, 2021. During an in-flight emergency in April of 2020, Bye was forced to land the aircraft without landing gear or a canopy. This was her first sortie in tail-995 since its repairs. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Briana Beavers)