Capt. Hunter Striegel, 116th Air Refueling Squadron pilot, flies a KC-135 Stratotanker during a 72-hour endurance mission, Oct. 4, 2022. The 92nd Air Refueling Wing, along with mission partners, continuously operated two participating KC-135s for 72 hours to demonstrate the fleet’s ability to project unrivaled global reach. (U.S. Air Force Photo by 2nd Lt. Ariana E. Wilkinson)