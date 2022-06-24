Capt. Brock Harrell, 859th Special Operations Squadron pilot, (left) stands with his father, Chief Master Sgt. Mark Harrell, 919th Special Operations Aircraft Maintenance superintendent, at Duke Field, Fla., June 4, 2022. Three generations of the Harrell family have served in the U.S. Air Force. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Capt. Brock Harrell)