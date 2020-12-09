TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. — Have you ever met someone who has never carved a pumpkin? This was the case here at the 60th Aerial Port Squadron, when five of the six carvers were doing this for the first time.
Master Sgt. Ruben Zamora, 60th APS cargo movement section chief, was filling an additional duty as the first sergeant and stumbled across a rumor. He heard that there were some airmen who hadn’t carved a pumpkin, ever. To ensure these individuals had a chance to experience this, the 60th APS organized a pumpkin carving contest.
“Off we went to organize a friendly pumpkin carving competition between two sections,” said Zamora. “As the competition was taking place it was brought to our attention five of the six first time carvers were from countries outside of the U.S.”
After hearing this, he began investigating where the airmen were from and soon he had a list featuring at least 32 airmen from 18 different countries and U.S. territories.
The airmen all have different stories for how and why they immigrated to the U.S. or migrated from a U.S. territory to the mainland. The airmen are either citizens now or in the process of obtaining citizenship.
“Having a diverse group of airmen in APS opens our eyes to the rest of the world in several ways,” said Lori Caron, 60th APS unit program coordinator and unit security assistant. “I love learning about their cultures, customs and food.”
Celebrating diversity and culture in an organization celebrates its people and allows for ideas and innovation to rapidly spread.
“When we are sitting around the table brainstorming, the amount of experience in the room is always critical to the success of the overall mission," said Zamora.
Due to the diversity in the 60th APS, there are a lot of different voices and a vast amount of expertise as many of the Airmen have education from different countries, Zamora explained.
“The strength that is built through diversity, along with life experience and differences in upbringing and education, it’s something that we have working in our favor,” Zamora said.
The following vignettes are a glimpse of how diverse the Air Force is and of some of the airmen in the 60th APS that ventured to the U.S. mainland. Continuing to develop our force with different backgrounds, cultures and opinions develops our Air Force to be bigger, faster, stronger.
Senior Airman Bernard Almoro, 60th APS traffic management journeyman, was born in the Philippines and immigrated with his sister and mother to the U.S. to attend college in 2017.
“I am very proud to serve the world’s greatest Air Force,” Almoro said. “It gave me a lot of opportunities in my life, and I wanted to give back to the country that helped my family to live a wonderful life.”
Master Sgt. Dianna Barret, 60th APS air freight superintendent, moved to the U.S. from British Columbia, Canada, the summer of 1999. Barret’s biggest adjustment in moving to America was how spread out her and her family became.
“I am proud to serve in the United States Air Force,” Barret said. “Not too many people know I was born and raised in Canada unless I tell them, which I am proud to do. I have served overseas and actually became a U.S. citizen while I was stationed in Germany in 2005.”
Airman 1st Class Leonel Castillo Martinez, 60th APS inbound cargo technician, was born in Monterrey, Mexico, and immigrated to the U.S. after marrying his wife. He is a third-generation U.S. service member in his family.
“First thing we experienced was the amount of people coming from all around the world, because back in Monterrey, the percentage of cultural diversity is very low,” said Castillo Martinez. “But now, that is one of the main things that we love about the U.S., the fact that how everybody can come from anywhere and call America their home.”
Airman 1st Class Juan Parra Peralta, 60th APS cargo processing specialist, came to the U.S. in 2014 when he was 13 years old from Colombia. He said the primary differences between Colombia and America are the chances for opportunity and better safety.
Airman 1st Class Chukwuma Okonkwo, 60th APS air transportation apprentice, was born in Lagos, Nigeria, and immigrated to the U.S. to study criminal justice.
“It has been a great privilege and honor to be a part of the world’s greatest Air Force,” said Okonkwo. “I’m still new in the Air Force, but still looking forward to more experiences and learning within the force.”
Senior Airman Erik Olivares Angel, 60th APS traffic management journeyman, was born in Puebla, Mexico, and immigrated to the U.S. when he was 9.
“For me, it’s not just wearing the uniform every day for a country that adopted me, it is representing a country that has given me and my family an opportunity to grow,” said Olivares Angel. “A country that I have lived in most of my life and that I call home.
“I wear this uniform with pride because I’m very thankful that I was given the opportunity to serve. Now, I think of it as a way to give back to the country for all the opportunities it has given me.”
