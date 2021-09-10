{span}Master Sgt. Andrew Trainer, a career cyberspace support Airman, talks to career field functional managers at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, Aug. 23, 2021, about some of the proposed changes to the occupation to make it a more agile, adaptable function for the Air Force. Headquarters Air Force and major command functional managers met at Sheppard AFB Aug. 23-27 to discuss consolidating 3D Air Force Specialty Codes into one in the near future. (U.S. Air Force Photo by John Ingle){/span}