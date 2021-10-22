HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. (AFNS) — Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass visited Holloman Air Force Base on Oct. 13.
Bass received a firsthand look at Task Force-Holloman operations, which included touring the life support area housing service members temporarily deployed in support of Operation Allies Welcome, the in-processing center, quality of life support, and Aman Omid Village where Afghan evacuees reside.
“Our force is half the size it was when I entered the Air Force,” Bass said. “Your service matters more than it ever has.”
As part of the visit, Bass visited the Initial Processing Center and flight line where the Afghan evacuees arrived.
“Whether you’re an airman from POL (petroleum, oil, and lubricant), admin, finance, load master or whatever else we trained you for but when you’re supporting this particular mission, you’re doing a whole lot of other stuff that you probably thought you never will have done,” Bass said. “I thought it was fantastic.”
Bass also had the opportunity to walk through Aman Omid Village to meet the airmen who built and continue to sustain the quality of life within the village. The tour included the AOV dining facility, recreation areas and medical services for evacuees as they wait for resettlement in the United States.
“What I loved seeing and what was inspiring was watching the airmen operate and seeing the emotional intelligence they have to care for our Afghan guests,” Bass said.
Bass also mentioned that she is proud of the airmen and the civilians at Task Force-Holloman and feels that the evacuees are in good hands.
“What is most rewarding is knowing that we won’t necessarily see the fruits of our labor today, but we’ll see the fruits of that labor in generations to come,” she added.
Before departing, Bass held an all call to disseminate Air Force-level updates and to recognize them for their hard work.
“Our nation is safe because of the service you provide every day,” Bass said. “It’s not lost on our senior leaders, it’s because of you, we are free.”
