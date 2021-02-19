MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE, Mont. (AFNS) — Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass visited the 341st Missile Wing Feb. 9-10.
Selected as the 19th CMSAF, Bass made history as the first woman to serve as the highest-ranking noncommissioned member of a U.S. military service branch.
Bass met with the 341st MW airmen during an all-call to discuss her priorities, Air Force administrative changes and to answer any questions they had for her. She emphasized the need for the Air Force to accelerate change, or lose. To achieve that, according to Bass, the Air Force must modernize to better compete, deter and win.
She also visited a missile alert facility to learn more about the intercontinental ballistic missile mission and to meet with the missileers, defenders, maintainers and missile chefs.
“When it comes to our nuclear mission and how it impacts our national defense, our Air Force Global Strike Command airmen has a direct impact,” Bass said. “Our ICBM arsenal is critical in making sure adversaries think twice when it comes to considering any attack on our homeland, our allies and partners.
“It is an absolutely critical mission set for the United States Air Force,” she concluded.
As CMSAF, Bass is responsible for providing direction for the enlisted force while also serving as the personal adviser to the chief of staff and the secretary of the Air Force on all issues regarding the welfare, readiness, morale, proper utilization and progress of more than 600,000 Total Force airmen.
Bass leads the enlisted side of the Air Force and is promoting the importance of people, readiness and culture.
In less than a year, Bass has accomplished significant changes within the Air Force with the latest change allowing women in the service to wear their hair in longer braids, ponytails and bangs; and removing waist measurements from composite scores in physical fitness assessments.
“It was an honor having Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force Bass meet our airmen,” said Col. Anita Feugate-Opperman, 341st Missile Wing commander. “We were excited to have her learn about the intercontinental ballistic missile mission and the people who make it happen every day and we’re grateful for her continued leadership.”
