Members of the 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing participate in a virtual question-and-answer session with Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne Bass, the first female to earn the position, March 15. The event was scheduled as the capstone event for Women’s History Month as the wing and provided Airmen a chance to have their questions directly addressed by the chief. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Jefferson Thompson)