Gen. Arnold W. Bunch Jr., Air Force Materiel Command commander (center) is presented with his personal sword during his Order of the Sword ceremony at the National Museum of the United States Air Force on May 13, 2022. The Order of the Sword is an honor awarded by noncommissioned officers to recognize an individual who has contributed significantly to the well-being and development of the enlisted force. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Darrius Parker)