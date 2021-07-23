ARLINGTON, Va. (AFNS) — Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown Jr. visited with European counterparts in France and virtually at the annual Global Air Chiefs’ Conference to emphasize the U.S. Air Force as a committed partner toward collective defense and to introduce allies to his strategic vision of Accelerate Change or Lose.
The multi-day trip began in France where he met with his French air and space force counterpart, Gen. Philippe Lavigne.
Brown took the opportunity to discuss the value of airpower not just for U.S. national security interests, but as a strategic and critical partner in the European Theatre.
“Future warfare will be fought in all domains, and we will be at risk if we don’t accelerate change,” Brown explained. “We must continue to engage with our allies and partners finding opportunities to increase interoperability between the services. We can only be successful if we continue to communicate with one another.”
In order to address strategic competition, Brown expressed the need for change to meet the evolving security picture. Introducing his European counterparts and allies to his Accelerate Change or Lose strategic vision was an important part of his time at the GACC.
“Without change, we risk losing our competitive advantage to win in a highly contested environment,” Brown said. “We risk losing our credibility with our joint teammates, allies and partners, and ultimately our ability to defend our national interests.”
Brown’s priority of staying ahead of strategic competitors and emphasis on interoperability is further supported by in-theatre Air Force leadership.
“Continuing to build trust and confidence among our allies and partners is at the center of every action our team takes across the theater,” said Gen. Jeffrey L. Harrigian, U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa commander. “Prioritizing high-level integration and interoperability ensures our warfighters are always ready to help preserve the security and stability of Europe.”
Brown concluded his trip by visiting airmen at Ramstein and Spangdahlem Air Bases in Germany, taking the time to answer questions during an all-call and small group engagements during the trip. The topics addressed included the use-or-lose leave policy and virtual patient care in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I always keep in mind that our Airmen and their families have and continue to make incredible sacrifices as they serve,” Brown said. “I also realize they already have many of the innovative solutions we look for to drive modernization, and so my focus is ensuring we create an Air Force culture that gives them the access to opportunity, but also helps them solve complex issues impacting their everyday lives.”
