Asian/Pacific American Heritage Month Committee members at Joint Base Langley-Eustis pose for a photo April 26. Asian/Pacific American is a broad term which encompasses those who have a heritage to the Asian continent and the Pacific islands of Polynesia, Micronesia, and Melanesia, the island groups of the Western and Central Pacific such as the Philippines and the Marianas and Hawaii, the 50th U.S. state. (U.S. Air Force Photo by 1st Lt. Jun Hee Kang)