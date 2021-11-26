U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Andrew Valence, 54th Air Refueling Squadron boom operator instructor, refuels a C-17 Globemaster III from a KC-135 Stratotanker, Nov. 15, 2021. One C-17 and one KC-46 Pegasus from Altus Air Force Base were used for air refueling training throughout the first two days of the exercise. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Kayla Christenson)